Fayemi recommends political restructuring for solving agitations, other challenges

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said that for Nigeria to quell rising secessionist agitations and overcome other challenges bedeviling the country, there was need for restructuring of the nation’s political and administrative system.

To quell the growing agitations, the governor said, the country must embrace restructuring through national dialogue such that would give room for needed decentralization and devolution of powers.

According to him, the discontent and agitations that are being felt in parts of the country are symptomatic of structural challenges that can be discussed and amicably agreed upon when all constituent units of the Federation come together to discuss and agree on what the Nigeria of their dreams means.

Speaking during the 60th Distinguished Lecture of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Victoria Island, in Lagos State on Thursday, Fayemin noted that the country must embrace political restructuring through a national dialogue process before it is too late.

Speaking on ‘Fixing Nigeria For A Better World’, the governor said, “addressing the national question will only ensure that we are on a path to greatness and will generate the sense of unity of purpose required for us to attain our best potential;

“Undertake concerted efforts towards revamping structures and instruments of our foreign policy. Here, I refer to modernizing and adequately funding the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, our Missions abroad, as well as institutions such as the NIIA, NIPSS and IPCR.

“Ensuring that our most gifted hands are recruited into our Foreign Service and related institutions will only result in a better-informed foreign policy machinery.

“Of late, agitations have increased in Nigeria, especially in the Southern part of the country with the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra led by Nnamdi Kanu; as well as Yoruba Nation separatists led by Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

“Both groups are agitating for the secession of the South-East and South-West regions respectively from the Nigerian State. They have complained about perceived injustices, lopsided appointments, insecurity, amongst others. Both Kamu and Igboho have been behind bars for months and are facing terrorism-related charges.”

