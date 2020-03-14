Fayemi receives Amotekun bill, to sign into law next Monday

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Inspite of protest by some Yoruba groups against the establishment of state security outfit codenamed, Amotekun, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has concluded plans to sign the bill into law.

According to the State Government, Fayemi will sign the bill for the establishment of Ekiti Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps into law next Monday, 16th of March, targeted at ending activities of bandits and others aiming to truncate peace and harmony that had existed in Ekiti.

The State Government noted that the event for the signing will take place at the Jibowu Hall, Government House, Ado-Ekiti, by 11.00am.

It would be recalled that the bill was passed into law by the Ekiti State House of Assembly on February 14, 2020 after passing through the required legislative process and a public hearing.