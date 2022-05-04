Fayemi joins 2023 presidential race, promises better security, others

Gov Fayemi Kayode of Ekiti state has officially declared to run for the presidential sit in the forthcoming 2023 general Elections under the ruling party, the All People’s Congress (APC).

Fayemi who unveiled his plans for the country at the Hilton Hotel, Abuja in the presence of party men, traditional rulers, and journalists said that he will adopt a broad social-economic measure that enhances the capacity to fight insecurity and also invest in reinforcing the deterring capacity of the states through its armed forces, security agencies, and police authorities if he emerges the number citizen of the country.

He said that a deterrent and rapid response work simultaneously and therefore his administration will design an economic policy with a broad objective and goals towards ensuring a well-defined outcome targeted at the stability and security of the country.

Fayemi promised to also reduce unemployment while ensuring that the agricultural sector becomes self-sufficient in other to enable the country prosper.

Fayemi who expressed optimism about his aspiration said that his decision to contest for the presidential sit is tailored in the best interest of the country. He said after deep consultations and his experiences garnered over the years, he is convinced that his agenda will be accepted by the party and Nigerians in general.

“ I carried out a long and deep self-introspection with the help of close family, friends, and colleagues, including my wife and devoted partner, Erelu Bisi Fayemi. I have also traversed the length and breadth of our country to consult and explore with our esteemed elder statesmen and women, traditional rulers, a cross-section of party leaders and rank and file members, and various non-partisan leaders of thought and opinion.”

“I embarked on these outreach visits neither with prior assumptions about what they would yield nor with any sense of personal entitlement. However, after careful consideration of where we are as a nation and the many perspectives which are emerging about the challenges, old and new, which we must gird our loins to tackle and transcend, I am convinced that my entry into the race to bear the standard of the APC will offer our members and Nigerians the opportunity to examine competing visions for national rebirth in the best interest of our country.”

“And it is on the foundation of a clear vision accompanied by a carefully thought out programme of action that I present my candidature. I do so fully convinced on the basis of what I have experienced, heard, and seen about the demands of the times and the aspirations of our people that the agenda that I am proposing for our country is one that will find favour with APC members and win resounding traction with the generality of Nigerians,” he said

He noted that a major rescue and investment programme for the educational sector, health system, the civil service, and the local government system will be launched in order to re-orient them for the task of overall national development, progress and prosperity.

Present at the event were many dignitaries including a former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun; former Senate President, Ameh Ebute; former Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof. Modupe Adelabu; and many traditional rulers.

