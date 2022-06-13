Fayemi demands more evidence linking ISWAP to Owo church attacks

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has requested that the Federal Government provide evidence to back up claims that members of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) were responsible for the massacre of 40 worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state.

Fayemi said that aside from that, the claim by the central government that the terrorist group was responsible for the attack would continue to be treated as mere speculation.

He stressed that there was no evidence confirming that the terrorists were responsible for the attack which resulted in worshippers’ death and left several others injured.

He requested that the Federal Government show evidence while responding to questions on a popular television programme on Monday, as part of the activities marking the democracy day celebration.

According to him, governors, as the chief security officers of their states, are privy to all manners of intelligence but not all of them are actionable.

Fayemi, who doubles as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) explained that they have a responsibility to pass such intelligence to the relevant institutions who are expected to take necessary actions.

“I am not going to go into any speculation. As far as I’m concerned, the statement that ISWAP or Boko Haram or whatever other institutions are responsible for this (attack) is purely speculative at this stage. I haven’t seen any evidence that concretely puts this in the corner of any of these rogue elements that we have. And really it doesn’t – at this stage – matter, they have committed this crime, they have demonstrated the capacity to cause maximum damage to our people”, he added.

“I don’t want us to jump the gun as far as this is concerned and that is why I am not going to go into any detail as to what intelligence we had and at what point we had it.

“Our duty as security officers is to ensure that this does not occur again and we go after elements of this nature, whichever organisation they may represent within our domains,” he added.

At least 40 people were killed and many injured when gunmen opened fire on worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation with various individuals and groups calling on the government to ensure the assailants were arrested and brought to justice.

Amid controversy over who was responsible for the incident, the Federal Government linked the killings to the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP).

