Fayemi defends Akeredolu on herdsmen quit notice

The chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has clarified that there was no directive asking the herdsmen to vacate the southwest region, particularly Ondo and Oyo states.

He said that the clarification had become imperative following the brewing ethnic crisis that greeted the alleged vacation notice among Fulani herdsmen and Yoruba in both states.

Fayemi, who is also the Ekiti State Governor, said that contrary to the reports making rounds, the directive by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was misinterpreted by the media, both traditional and social media.

Speaking on Monday during the meeting between members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and members of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Fayemi said that it was impossible for the governor to issue quit notice to herders who were born and bred in the state.

He said that the order coming from the governor was aimed at protecting the forest reserve and not quit notices to herders as misrepresented in the media.

“Many members of MACBAN were born in the South-West. So, Akeredolu cannot ask Fulani to vacate Ondo State. The area concerned is the forest reserves and it is about registration and also to work in line with the law.

“What we are after is the criminals, not Fulani herdsmen, criminals are criminals irrespective of their ethnic group,” he argued.