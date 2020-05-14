Fayemi crashes broadband right of way charges for MTN, AIRTEL, others

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has signed an executive order reducing Right of Way charges in the state from N4,500 per meter to N145.

Fayemi said that the move was aimed to encourage increased telecommunications investment and activity within the state and that implementation of the order would place Ekiti at the forefront of development, being the cheapest state for broadband infrastructure investment.

The governor, who confirmed the charge reduction through a statement released on Thursday, revealed that Ekiti was the first state in Nigeria to have complied with the National Economic Council (NEC) approved Right of Way Charges for broadband, and said that the move had transformed the region into an attractive telecommunications investment hub.

Fayemi stated that investments on one kilometer of cable installation would now cost N145,000, which was a huge reduction as opposed to the initial cost of N4.5 million.

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment, Trade, and Innovations, Akin Oyebode, the executive order was part of ongoing reforms in the Ease of Doing Business Project, which was aimed at creating an enabling environment for increased investments within the state.

He said that the target was to build an Ekiti state which would become a hub for national and international investments within a five-year time frame and that one of the ways in which to meet such goals was the executive order by the governor.

“This decision will ensure Ekiti achieves full broadband penetration by 2021 to attract new businesses, create jobs, improve access to quality healthcare and digital education while improving internally generated revenue. It is also aligned with the ongoing development of the Ekiti Knowledge Zone, designed to be Nigeria’s first service-based innovation park.”