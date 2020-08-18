Fayemi assures completion of N19.8bn water project

In a bid to attain Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) on water before 2023 in Ekiti, the State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has assured completion of N19.8 billion water project being constructed in partnership with World Bank to reduce water shortage in the state.

Fayemi said that the multi-billion naira project when completed would aid the state in its campaign against open defecation and prevent in take of contaminated water amongst citizens.

The governor, who gave the assurance during a meeting to sensitise traditional rulers on the water project under construction, said that the projrct would excluded the state from the 40 percent globally battling with water scarcity.

The governor disclosed that about 20 communities would benefit from the water project and that the water rehabilitation program would b the largest in the state.

” The Transmission Main Pipelines are being laid from Ifaki to Ado Ekiti where about 20 communities are to be connected to join the 14 communities already enjoying water through Mary-Hill water treatment plant.”

‘’ For the urban segment of the project in Ado-Ekiti, the following communities are the beneficiaries: Peace Avenue, Olorunda, Olorunsogo, Doctors Quarters, Surulere I &II and Ilamoji along New Iyin Road. Others are Irewumi at opposite Bawa Estate, Ikigbinsin, Shelter View Area, NASFAT Campgrounds along Afao Road, Balemo/Onala, Better-Life, Ifelere/Ifedore, and State Housing areas. The lift pipe will also drop down in communities along with the network from Ifaki-Ekiti to Ado-Ekiti.’’ He explained.

Fayemi confirmed that the support on the project from developed partner will help complete rehabilitation of major dams in two communities, Ero and Egbe, to curtail the adverse effect of erosion.