Fayemi approves six-month maternity for female civil servants 

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Understanding pressure on nursing mothers that are civil servants in Ekiti state, the Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved six months’ maternity leave for female workers in the state public service.

According to the governor, the approval was to ensure that the state adheres to global best practices that will further improve the quality of lives of the citizens especially civil servants.

The new policy, which takes effect from February 1, 2020 is aimed at improving maternal health and encourage nursing mothers to observe the six months exclusive breastfeeding campaign of the United Nations Intervention Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The six months exclusive breastfeeding campaign is aimed at reducing to the barest minimum, infant and maternal mortality rate as well as facilitate work-life balance for female workers in the state.

The Ekiti State Government continues to show strong political will towards ensuring gender inclusiveness This policy is one of many other frameworks in place aimed at promoting the rights of women and children.