Fayemi approves N248m for 2020 WAEC fees

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has approved release of N248,522,900, for the payment of May/June 2020 West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees of 14,242 public school students in Senior Secondary School three (SS3) in the state.

This came barely a year after the Government paid over N227million as WAEC fees for the 13,390 candidates in SS3 in Public Secondary Schools in the state, relieve their parents from the pressure of sourcing for funds.

Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Foluso Daramola, who made this known in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, said the Fayemi Administration had also, in the year 2019, procured 52,000 units of School furniture for Public Secondary Schools, across the state as part of efforts aimed at providing basic infrastructure in schools.

Daramola stressed that the present administration has also been paying running grants to all Public Primary and Secondary Schools in the state on a regular basis, adding that about N5 million was being released as monthly feeding and maintenance grants to 3 Special Schools in the state.

The Commissioner assured residents that the Fayemi-led regime would continue to do the needful inspite of limited resources at disposal of the state government

He, however, called on individuals, philanthropists and Corporate Organizations, to contribute to the educational development of the state through the institution of scholarship awards for brilliant but indigent students of the state, with a view to achieving sustainable development in the sector.

The Commissioner reiterated the commitment of the State Government to making education accessible to all and sundry in the state regardless of their origin and status.

Daramola warned School Principals and registrars of all Public Secondary Schools across the state against the collection of any fee not approved by the Government from students, calling on parents and guardians to always make the Education of their children a priority.