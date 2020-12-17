Fayemi advocates curriculum review for tertiary institutions

As part of measures to fast-track Nigeria’s development, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has called for the restructuring of the country’s education sector, particularly in the areas of academic curricular.

He argued that the time had come for the academic curricular of Nigerian universities to be reworked and tailored towards solving the hydra-headed problems bedevilling the country.

This is coming as he also advised Nigerian graduates to develop capabilities to generate uncommon innovation and ideas, adding that those capabilities remain best catalysts to success in the 21st-century economy.

Speaking on Thursday at the 24th convocation ceremonies of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Fayemi, said that the need to reworked the curricula to reflect the challenges of the existence of the immediate environment arose from the conscious efforts to produce real experts who would fix the nation’s economy.

While describing education as the most powerful weapon that can be used to change the world, the governor said he prioritized knowledge economy as one of the pillars of his administration because it was the surest way to socio-economic development.

“This is a period where academic curricular of our citadels of learning should be tailored towards meeting the realities of our contemporary Nigeria and the antidote for its various challenges.

“It is a generally accepted norm that only qualified and students could innovate and steer the ship of our university system as well as Nigeria as a nation, to our expected shore.

"Therefore, I challenge the graduating students of today to see themselves as the future of Nigeria and the earlier the responsibility of leadership is embraced by their generation, the better for them as a people and to us as a nation," he said.

Addressing the graduands, Fayemi challenged university graduates to see themselves as the future leaders of Nigeria adding that it has become an acceptable norm that only qualified staff and students could innovate and steer the ship of the university system in particular and Nigeria in general to the expected shore.

The Governor told the graduands that they can only accomplish their aims in life when they manifest good characters, saying “you will be judged alongside your academic credentials with the content of your character, thorough understanding of the concept of right and wrong, and capability to innovate workable ideas”.

The major highlight of the convocation ceremony, which was held in strict compliance with Covid-19 safety protocol was the investiture of the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II as the University’s Chancellor in appreciation of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s superlative and selfless contributions to national development.

Fayemi said that he appointed Sanusi the Chancellor of the University, in a bid to nationalise and globalise the institution.

“The Chancellor, a respected man of international repute is currently enrolled in Oxford University, the UK for a fellowship programme. It is my firm belief that he shall be of tremendous help to EKSU,” he added.