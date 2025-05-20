Father of student kill drive against traffic- Oyo Police

The Nigerian Police Command has commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a West African Examination Council (WAEC) candidate, Kehinde Alade, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

To aid the investigation, the police said that the officers involved in the shooting that resulted in the 14-year-old student’s death have been detained for questioning on what transpired before, during and after the shooting in the state.

The investigation came hours after the deceased student, who was enroute his Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) centre, was shot around Alaakia axis of Ibadan, was shot by the policeman during a chase to enforcement the law.

Amid the ongoing investigation which commenced on Tuesday, the police has alleged that the action of its officer was propelled by the conduct of Kehinde’s father who drove the vehicle against traffic and committed other traffic infractions.

The police added that the driving suggested that Kehinde and his twin were kidnapped by the driver, prompting the junior policeman to shot at the vehicle’s tyre during the chase.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the Oyo Command spokesperson, CSP Adewale Osifeso, said that the investigations would unravel more than the preliminary investigations.

According to him, the Oyo State Police Command regrets to inform the general public of a tragic incident that occurred during a joint traffic enforcement operation with the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority (OYTMA), which led to the unfortunate death of a 14-year-old male, Kehinde Alade.

“At approximately 0745 hours on May 20th, 2025, along the Airport Roundabout, Alakia-Adelubi/Airport Road, Egbeda Local Government Area, an enforcement team comprising OYTMA officers and personnel of the Oyo State Police Command attempted to stop a black Honda Accord (LAGOS registration number FST 639 JJ), driven by one Odunayo Alade,’m’ (father of the deceased young male) who was found to be driving against traffic (one-way).

“Rather than complying with lawful directives, the driver allegedly accelerated towards the enforcement team in an attempt to evade arrest, ramming into two OYTMA vehicles and a Police Buffalo Patrol truck.

“In an effort to prevent further damage and harm to officers and other road users, barricades were set up to demobilize the fleeing vehicle. However, the driver reportedly broke through these barricades, continuing to drive recklessly and endangering lives.

“Given the nature of the driver’s conduct, officers suspected possible criminal activity or a case of abduction. A police chase ensued. In an attempt to immobilize the vehicle, a police corporal discharged a firearm aimed at the tyres. Tragically, the bullet missed and struck Kehinde Alade ‘m’, who was seated in the rear seat behind the driver.

“He was immediately rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), where he was confirmed dead on arrival. The deceased’s body has been deposited at the Adeoyo State Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

“To forestall any threat to public peace, the Commissioner of Police, CP Johnson Adenola, immediately deployed tactical and intelligence units, including the Police Mobile Force (PMF), to the scene and other strategic locations in Ibadan. This swift response restored calm, ensured public safety, and allowed for normal activities to resume.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident, to be led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). The officer responsible for the discharge of the firearm has been taken into custody and, along with other members of the team, is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. The Command assures the public that the process will be transparent and the findings made public.

“The Oyo State Police Command extends its deepest condolences to the family of Kehinde Alade. The Command remains resolute in its commitment to upholding justice and ensuring accountability. Further updates will be communicated as the investigation progresses”.