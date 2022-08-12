Father Kukah and Nigerian media

I wouldn’t know if the idea of rephrasing one question thrice or four times was the making of the producer of Channel’s Politics Today or that of the Anchor, Seun Okinbaloye, what I knew was that Bishop Matthew Kukah was trapped.

The brilliant cleric provided three different answers to one question that was technically rephrased by Okinbaloye. I guess the anchor’s idea was to either satisfy his producer or followers of some presidential candidates or a group of people in the public whose critical weapon of debate is now a Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.

Apart from the reasons above, I observe that Muslim-Muslim ticket has suddenly become a Key Word, a Search Engine tool to drive traffic to some television and online programmes. It is a money-making strategy for some media outfits.

I do not have any issue with this as far as there are people who are ready to burn their data over Muslim-Muslim tickets, thus contributing big income to the media houses who promote this religiosity.

My grouse is about some newspapers and online media platforms that jumped on Kukah’s interview only to report his displeasure with the Muslim-Muslim ticket without reflecting his original thought on politicians “religionising” our democracy for their self-interests.

The headlines in some newspapers today sharply deviated from Kukah’s postulation that though Muslim-Muslim ticket could be viewed from the prism of religiosity, it should not be the ultimate factor in choosing candidates but character, track records, and competence.

For me, as journalists, irrespective of our faith, we should not allow religion to kill our sense of professionalism in the discharge of our duty either as a writer or broadcasters.

Kukah asked in the interview whether a pair of Muslim-Christian or Muslim-Muslim presidency had ever solved the security and economic problems in this country.

He defended Simon Lalong, the Plateau State Governor and the DG of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidential campaign organization to have not committed any sin for working for the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Lalong who himself is a lawyer and a prominent member of the Catholic Church had said that he was choosing not because he was a Christian but for his competence.

He said he should not be dragged into religiosity by those who were aggrieved because they could not realise their presidential running mate ambition. Kukah was diplomatic in his response to questions but our reporters refused to analyse the cleric’s thoughts but his emotion.

Kunle Awosiyan is a journalist based in Lagos

