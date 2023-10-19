Father kills teacher for flogging son in Delta

A father, Nnajiofor Nweke, has beaten a Physics teacher, Sunday Ufah, at Alihame Mixed Secondary School, Agbor, Ika South Local Government, to death for flogging his son who was accused of stealing palm wine in Delta State.

Nweke is currently cooling off inside the Delta State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) net where he is undergoing investigation for alleged murder after flogging the male teacher of his son to death.

It was learnt that the deceased teacher slumped and died after he was flogged alongside other teachers in the school by the suspect within the premises.

On Thursday, the development was said to have resulted in wild protests by teachers led by the Chairman, Ika South branch, Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Isaac Arimokwu, who took to the streets to express their stance against their colleagues’ death yesterday.

The Spokesperson, Delta Police Command, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest of Nweke, described the suspect’s action as an act of bad parenting.

Edafe, who disclosed that Nweke had already been questioned by the law enforcement officers, narrated that the suspect’s son was flogged alongside others for stealing two kegs of palm wine by the teachers after the shop owners reported the case to the school management.

The police spokesperson added that while other parents backed the teachers, Nweke stormed the school with a cane and flogged all teachers including the deceased for reprimanding his son for theft.

According to him, “On 18th October 2023, the suspect Nnajiofor Nweke, a father of one student (name withheld) at Alihame Mixed secondary School Agbor, on the said date, his son alongside some other students went to a palm wine shop and allegedly stole two kegs of palm wine. The matter was reported to the school authorities and the students were flogged. “The suspect came to the school in protest, with a cane, and started flogging teachers in the school. One of the teachers slumped and died. The suspect is currently in SCID undergoing investigation for a suspected case of murder. See what I am always talking about today parenting. Now him don buy market”.

