Father kills son over farmland ownership in Yobe

The residents of Chirokusko, in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe, have been left in grief after a farmer allegedly killed his 17-year-old son during a violent property dispute.

The suspect, Danga Wanzam, reportedly stabbed his son, Abdulra’uf, in the chest with a dagger during a heated argument over a piece of farmland.

As gathered, the teenager, who had sustained a deep stab wound, passed away before arriving at the General Hospital in Babbangida, where he was being transported for treatment.

An eyewitness, familiar with the family, disclosed that the fight between the two men started after the son failed to heed his father’s warning, who had cautioned him to desist from stepping foot on the farmland.

The witness narrated that 17-year-old Abdulra’uf was adamant, insisting he would farm on the land and daring his father to do his worst, which led to the violent confrontation.

“Danga Wanzam is very hot-tempered and got angry when his son started talking back at him. He saw it as disrespectful, and in his rage, he started fighting his son.

“Abdulra’uf tried to defend himself and started exchanging fists with his father, angered by his son raising his hands on him, the father took a weapon, a dagger and stabbed his son to death”, the eyewitness narrated.

The source further disclosed that after stabbing his son to death, the farmer fled the scene, prompting family members and neighbors to report the incident to the state police.

Police authorities have since confirmed that the suspect (the father) fled immediately after the attack, and a manhunt is currently underway to locate and arrest him.