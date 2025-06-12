Fashola, Jega disagree on stripping President, Governors’ immunity

The former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, and the ex-chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, have disagreed on the need to review the constitution, removing the immunity clause granted to the President and state governors across the country.

While the former governor argued that the removal has consequences that the country may not be ready to confront, the former electoral umpire boss maintained that stripping the President and governors of this right would stop their rascality and enthrone good governance in the country.

They expressed their different stance on Thursday during the June 12 Democracy Day lecture organised by The Platform in Lagos, which was also attended by the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Fashola said that the privileges often enjoyed by the President and governors were decided to allow the elected officers to concentrate on governance, which was the reason they had assumed office.

While speaking on the Rule of Law and national development, he said: “The privilege that some people enjoy is due to the work that they do in the country.

“I have no new position on the matter, but the issue he (Jega) is advocating for comes with consequences. And because of the work that some people do, they are sometimes not immediately subjected to the consequences of their actions while serving the country. And that is where I want us to see the rule of law. Some believe that those serving enjoy these privileges that place them above the others, but I do not subscribe to that argument”.

Earlier, the former INEC chairman alleged that Governors have often relied on immunity granted to them by the law to act in defiance of the concerns of the people who elected them into office.

Jega, who currently serves as Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu and Coordinator of the Presidential Livestock Reform, added that the executives, who were granted this opportunity, have become reckless with power without considering the people whose policies and programs they often impact.

Meanwhile, Jega has called for the electronic transmission of results as part of reforms to strengthen the country’s democratic institutions as preparation for the 2027 general election intensified.

“There is a need for an increase in the use of technology for elections for transparency and accountability,” the former INEC chief said in the programme, which was attended by dignitaries, including past and present governors, former ministers, among others. For example, there is also the need to improve upon the provisions of the Electoral Act 2003 to make electronic transmission of results mandatory.”

He said there is a need to ensure transparent testing of electoral technologies due to a lack of trust by Nigerians, especially in their introduction, saying It is very important that there is a transparent process of civil engagement in testing this equipment before they are deployed.

According to him, there is also a need to clear any ambiguity about the electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Act.