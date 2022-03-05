Fashion designer goes missing after boarding BRT in Lagos

This is not the best time for the Ayanwola family in Ogun State, the last seven days have been hell on earth, after their daughter, Oluwabamise, a fashion designer, went missing while in transit in a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) she board from Lekki axis of Eti-Osa Local Government, to Oshodi.

At first after she did not return home, they had taught the young lady had stayed back at work to meet up with customers’ demands but reality done on them when all efforts to get her through phone calls and other social media handles proved abortive.

Aside from her, the driver of the BRT bus has also been declared by the operator of the buses, Lagos Bus Service (LBS), missing as he and his guarantor have switched their lines off and could not be reached at the addresses indicated in the documents before the firm.

In a bid to address the issue, the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command and management of the LBS have begin a manhunt for a BRT driver in whose bus the lady was allegedly kidnapped.

The last conversation the 22-year-old lady had with her friends was in the BRT bus with number 240257 she board after leaving work for Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron bus-stop and during the conversation, Oluwabamise, expressed fear that the actions of the driver and other passengers in the vehicle indicated their motive.

As gathered, the alleged victim works as a fashion designer at Chevron Estate, Ajah and often spend weekends at Ota, Ogun state, with her sister, and last Saturday, Feb. 26, she was about to do same when it all went against earlier plans.

It was learnt that after boarding the bus, Oluwabamise, sensed danger as the bus did not pick any other passenger at subsequent bus stops, prompting her to engage a friend using voice notes on her phone.

The voice notes showed that the bus driver said he liked Oluwabamise and asked for her name and other details but she declined the advances.

In the conversation, she told her friend to pray for her after she became suspicious of the bus driver and in response, the friend told her to alight at Oworonsoki bus stop, way before Oshodi bus stop.

Oluwabamise also sent a video to her friend showing how dark it was in the bus and said: “there are three men and one woman in the bus. The woman is sitting at the back. That’s the number of the bus in case. Please pray for me.’’

That was the last that evidence the family has held on to in order trace the whereabouts of the 22-year-old fashion designer, who all efforts to know her current location has not yielded any result.

Oluwabamise’s family, it was gathered, held a meeting with the LBS management last Wednesday, March 2, and the latter assured that efforts were being made to track down the driver.

It was learnt that the driver of the bus had not been seen and also the guarantor was nowhere to be found. Johnson Omilana, a family member who reported at Akinpelu Police Station said Oluwabamise had not been seen since she left Ajah on Saturday.

He said: “We met with the BRT general manager and about three other management staff who told us that the matter was being shared on social media and that might jeopardise police investigation.

“The BRT management told us that they were working with the police to make sure the missing girl is rescued. The management also told us that they do not employ drivers directly and that the consultants involved are being sanctioned because of the incident,’’ Omilana added.

The Managing Director LBSL, Idowu Oguntona, did not respond to calls and messages on updates on the incident, but the Lagos Police Command spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, however, confirmed that the incident was under investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that no stone should be left unturned to locate her whereabouts. Search parties have also been organised,’’ Ajisebutu added.

