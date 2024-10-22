Faruk Lawan leaves Kuje prison after serving 5yrs jail term

Former lawmaker representing Kano State at the House of Representatives, Farouk Lawan, has been released from Kuje Prison after serving a five-year jail term for bribery.

The ex-lawmaker regained freedom barely four years after being convicted for accepting $500,000 bribe from Chairman of Zenon Petroleum and Gas, Femi Otedola.

Lawan’s release was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, FCT Command, Samson Duza, to newsmen on Tuesday.

He said: “Lawan was released this morning after completing his jail term”.

The bribe was part of an attempt to remove Otedola’s company from a list of firms implicated in fuel subsidy fraud.

In January, the Supreme Court upheld Lawan’s five-year prison sentence, dismissing his appeal.

The court’s decision followed a 2022 ruling by the Court of Appeal, which had affirmed his conviction on count three of the three-count charge against him.

The lead judgment, delivered by Justice Tijjani Abubakar, ruled that Lawan’s appeal was without merit.