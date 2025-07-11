Farmers, others flee Adamawa communities over Boko Haram

Farmers and residents in parts of Adamawa State have fled their homes, abandoning farmlands and livelihoods, as renewed Boko Haram attacks have led to fear and mass displacement across several rural communities.

The insurgents, launching renewed offensives from the notorious Sambisa Forest, have continued to terrorise settlements despite federal assurances of improved security in the North-East.

The affected villages include Dabna, Kwapre, Kinging, Za’a, Yau, Garaga Lar, and Garaga Migili, all located near the forested border in the Hong Local Government Area.

Residents told correspondents on Thursday that the fear of fresh attacks compelled them to flee their communities, leaving behind their farmlands and possessions at the peak of the rainy season.

Most displaced persons are now seeking refuge in Hong town, the local government headquarters, even though they still believe that the town isn’t safe from the hands of the deadly terrorists.

The Guild reports that the wave of displacement comes at a critical moment for farmers, many of whom had planted crops before being forced to abandon their land.

Speaking on the attacks, the traditional ruler of Huba, His Royal Majesty Alheri Nyako, expressed concern over the worsening security and the humanitarian crisis it has created.

He spoke while receiving the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Delu Yakubu.

“We are indeed in a trying moment. My people have been displaced and are seeking refuge here in Hong due to fear of further attacks,” the monarch said.

Delu, in response, reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to restoring peace and facilitating the return of displaced residents.

“I want to assure you that Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is already taking root. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, a proud son of Adamawa, is working tirelessly with the armed forces and other agencies to secure all vulnerable areas,” she said.

She also noted that strategic security measures were being implemented to ensure that farmers can return safely to their lands.

Relief materials were distributed to affected families during her visit as part of immediate government support.

While residents welcomed the intervention, local leaders emphasised the need for a continuous security presence and long-term development plans to address the root causes of insecurity and prevent further displacement.