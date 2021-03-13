Farmers, herders sign peace pact, embrace grazing laws in Ekiti

In a bid to restore peace and harmony to Ekiti State, farmers and herdsmen have signed a peace pact and have decided to embrace the grazing law introduced by the state government.

Both parties assured the state government and residents that efforts would be geared towards ensuring that they operate peacefully to prevent any further breakdown of law and order that had halted businesses recently.

The farmers, under the aegis of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) were led by Enoch Alagbada and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ekiti chapter, by Adamu Abache, signed the peace pact before Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Babatunde Mobayo.

This came days after two farmers were killed during a face-off between herdsmen and farmers, a tragedy that attracted reactions across the state and re-awakened the need for all parties to adhere to Ekiti grazing law.

Confirming the peace pact, Commissioner for Ministry of Information and Values Orientation, Akin Omole, who welcome the commitment of both parties, stated that the truce would go a long way towards curtailing the perennial crisis between them.

Following the treaty, Omole, in a statement made available yesterday, assured the residents that the government would continue to provide an enabling environment through the Agricultural and Rural Development masterplan and the National Livestock Transformation Plan, to support farmers and pastoralists in their businesses.

The commissioner noted that the state government remains committed to implementing the provisions of Ekiti State Grazing Regulation Law, 2016, saying, this will be done by working with all stakeholders to secure lives and property across the state.

“The Dr. Fayemi administration also commended the leaders of the groups, Enoch Alagbada of the AFAN and Adamu Abache of the MACBAN for their cooperation, and urged them to encourage their members to embrace peaceful co-existence, so that it is easier to identify and apprehend criminal elements amongst them”, he added.

Omole further commended the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force in fostering peace through the peace pact signed at the meeting between the farmers’ association and the pastoralists which birthed the truce.