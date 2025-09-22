Farmer dies, two injure in Yobe groundnut theft clash

A late-night confrontation over groundnut theft turned deadly after a 30-year-old farmer, Modu Mataye, was brutally killed by suspected thieves, while two others, including his teenage brother, sustained severe machete wounds.

The incident occurred when Mataye, his 65-year-old father, Umara, and his 15-year-old brother, Mamman, clashed with three young men who sneaked into the farm in Kusur village, Geidam Local Government Area, to steal groundnuts while the family members were standing guard

However, Umara reportedly raised an alarm, drawing the attention of the three suspects, armed with machetes, who attacked them immediately to avoid being caught by villagers.

During the attack, Mateye was killed, while his father and younger brother, sustained deep machete cuts to their heads and arms.

One of the alleged attackers, Sani Audu, according to a source was also injured in the fight.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the state police command disclosed that the 30-year-old farmer was pronounced dead at a nearby medical facility were he was rushed after the attack.

His remains have since been released to the family for burial, while the survivors were later referred to the Teaching Hospital in Damaturu for further treatment.

“The matter is under investigation and will be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper handling,” a police spokesperson said.

Residents of Kusur community have expressed outrage, urging government and security agencies to ensure the safety of farmers.

“No one should lose their life over groundnuts. Authorities must step up before such violence spirals out of control,” a village elder lamented.

The police, meanwhile, assured that those responsible for the killing will face justice once investigations are completed.