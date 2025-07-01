Farmer dies, houses raze during Plateau farmland dispute

A longstanding family dispute over farmland in Kopkopshe community, Loham Ward, Tunkus District of Mikang Local Government Area, Plateau State, turned deadly as one person was killed and several houses were set ablaze.

The violent clash, which erupted among members of the same extended family, stemmed from a prolonged disagreement over the inheritance of a piece of farmland.

This long-standing dispute escalated into a deadly confrontation, according to eyewitnesses, leaving one dead and significant property damage behind.

In response to the incident, the Chairman of Mikang LGA, Benard Alkali, visited the affected community to evaluate the damage and firmly denounced the violence.

Describing the incident as both “unacceptable and avoidable,” he expressed dismay that relatives could resort to such extreme actions over land.

“It is unfortunate that after all the peace-building efforts, people still allow themselves to be used to destabilize their communities,” Alkali stated. “There are non-violent mechanisms to resolve such disputes without loss of life.”

Felix Bagen, the son of the deceased, recounted the events that led to his father’s death and called on government authorities to intervene.

He urged that the disputed land be taken into government custody until rightful ownership is established through the courts.

In response, the local government pledged to support displaced families with food supplies, financial aid, and other relief materials. Security agencies have since launched an investigation and assured residents that those responsible for the violence will be brought to justice.

Land and inheritance-related conflicts remain a recurring challenge in Plateau State, often leading to deadly confrontations. Authorities continue to emphasize the need for peaceful and lawful means of resolving such disputes.