Fans behind P-Square brothers separation breakup- Okoye

After a thorough investigation of the reasons behind the breakup of the music group, P-Square, Afrobeat singer Peter Okoye, has attributed the separation of the group duo to the actions of their fanbase who instigated each member of the group against themselves.

Okoye, who is popularly called Mr. P, the fragment of the group’s unity started giving way after they allowed allowed their music fans have major say in their operations, saying this allowed them to cause a rift between us.

He hinted that before the brother go their separate ways, the music fans base tend to favour one brother over the other, creating internal divisions that ultimately led to the group’s breakup.

In a short video released on Monday, the afrobeat singer expressed regret that the brothers especially the twins that formed major crux of the group have split without doing things together as their late mother had wished they continue.

“Fans are the reason why P-Square are no longer together,” Peter stated, emphasizing that the constant comparisons and favoritism among fans sowed discord between him and his twin brother, Paul Okoye. He highlighted that such dynamics made it challenging to maintain unity within the group”.

This revelation sheds light on the complexities that external influences, such as fan interactions, can have on personal and professional relationships within music groups.

P-Square, formed by Peter and Paul Okoye, rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like “Bizzy Body” and “No One Like You.” Their dynamic performances and harmonious vocals garnered them a massive following across Africa and beyond. However, internal conflicts led to their initial split in 2017. They reunited briefly in 2021, much to the delight of fans, but subsequent disagreements have kept them apart.

Peter’s candid acknowledgment of the role fans played in their separation offers a new perspective on the challenges faced by artists in the public eye. It underscores the impact that fan behavior can have on the dynamics of music groups, especially those involving close personal relationships.