Fani-Kayode speaks to Buhari after Kyari’s death news

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday had a telephone conversation with former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over the death of the President’ Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The call from the former minister came hours after Special Adviser to the president on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, announced the demise of Kyari who battled with coronavirus.

The conversation which lasted for minutes was revealed by Adesina in a statement on his official social media handle, urging Nigerians to support the present administration.

The special adviser revealed that Fani-Kayode during the conversation, commiserates with the President iver the death of his most trusted aide.

He said: “Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, phones in to condole with Presidency on passage of Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari”.

While urging Nigerians to sheathe their sword on any issue they have with one another and embrace peace, Adesina said: “A great lesson for those who rejoice in evil. Fani-Kayode is morbidly anti-Buhari, but human enough to express his condolence”.