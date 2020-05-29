Fani-Kayode describes Buhari’s administration as poverty, hunger govt.

By Idowu Abdullahi,

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has categorised the President Muhammadu Buhari’s five years in office as undeserving, saying the administration has allegedly failed in all ramifications.

He explained that the administration had since resuming office in May 29 2015, failed to achieve anything tangible, noting that instead of dividends of democracy, Nigerians have been thrown into hunger and extreme poverty.

Fani-Kayode, who is an ardent critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led apex government, through a post on his social media page on Friday, alleged that bloodshed, insurgency, kidnappings and other unrest have characterized the ruling All Progressive Congress party administration.

According to him, Buhari had largely been laying back and passing the buck as a way of evading responsibility in protecting lives and properties across the nation, which he described as the President’s primary duties.

“Hundreds of thousands of people are being butchered by terrorists all over the country as Buhari marks his 5 years in office whilst poverty, disease, despair, hunger, fear and COVID-19 ravages the land.

“What type of a man says and does nothing whilst his people are being slaughtered?” he wrote

The former Minister’s outburst may not be unconnected to the claims by the Presidency that the President has delivered all his campaign promises since his assumption of office on May 29, 2015, particularly in the area of security, economy and anti-corruption fight.

The rating, as said, was to appraised his sterling performance and commitment in achieving his tripod-based priorities areas as included in his campaign promises which he had delivered on.

The Presidency claimed the Buhari-led administration had, through his vibrant cabinet members who are committed to not only changing the country but moving it to the Next Level, had improved the country’s fortune on all indices with the administration’s scorecard on major development goals in the three specific areas of Buhari’s intervention.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, through a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday in appraising the ruling All Progressive Congress party administration, and to commemorate the President’s fifth anniversary, maintained that the Buhari’s electoral victory in 2015 saved Nigeria from imminent total collapse.

According to Adesina, the President had achieved success in virtually all endeavours, adding that wherever area it had yet to achieve total completion, it would be work in progress.