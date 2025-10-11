Family releases dates for Arise TV staff burial

The family of the late ARISE Television news anchor, Somtochukwu “Sommie” Maduagwu, has announced the burial arrangements for the deceased broadcaster.

In a statement released by ARISE News and confirmed by family sources, the late journalist was described as “a bright, passionate professional whose dedication and charm left a lasting impact on Nigerian broadcasting.”

Maduagwu, who tragically died on September 29, 2025, during an armed robbery attack at her Abuja residence, will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 18, 2025, in her hometown of Agulu, Anambra State. Reports indicated that she fell from a three-storey building while attempting to escape the assailants.

According to the burial programme, funeral activities will begin on October 12 with a Night of Tributes at the THISDAY Dome, Abuja, at 6:00 p.m. A Service of Songs follows on October 15 at Corpus Christi Cathedral, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while a funeral Mass will hold on October 18 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Agulu, before her interment at the family compound.

Security agencies have intensified investigations into her death, confirming the arrest of 12 suspects linked to the robbery. Items recovered include firearms, ammunition, knives, and mobile phones believed to have been stolen from the scene. The arrests were made following forensic tracking and intelligence operations led by the Scorpion Squad under ACP Victor Godfrey.

During interrogation, one of the suspects, identified as Shamsudeen Hassan, confessed to shooting a security guard who tried to resist the robbers. The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

Maduagwu’s death has sparked nationwide grief and outrage within Nigeria’s media community. Colleagues and admirers described her as a “rising star” in journalism and a symbol of youthful excellence and integrity.

ARISE TV, in an earlier statement, paid tribute to her professionalism, describing her as “a vibrant and cherished member of the newsroom whose voice will be deeply missed.”

As burial preparations continue, family members, colleagues, and well-wishers have renewed calls for justice and stronger protection for journalists and residents amid growing insecurity.