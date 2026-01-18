Family postpones Omije Ojumi’s burial indefinitely over infighting

Hundreds of gospel music lovers hoping to join the burial procession for the deceased female artiste, Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly called Omije Ojumi, may have to wait after the family cancelled the funeral rites for the singer in Lagos.

As gathered, the decision was taken amid issues arising from & within her family members after her death.

Announcing the decision on Sunday through a video released on behalf of the family and the burial committee led by her colleague, Lanre Alewilese.

According to the statement, these developments made it impossible for the committee to proceed with the previously scheduled burial activities.

The committee emphasized that the decision was taken with a sense of responsibility and in response to circumstances beyond its control.

“We are deeply sorry and sincerely regret all inconveniences this may cause,” the statement read, appealing for understanding from the public during this difficult period.

Further updates concerning any future arrangements, if resolved, are expected to be communicated at a later time. For now, sympathizers and members of the public have been urged to remain calm and continue to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.

The burial was earlier scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 20, with a service of songs at the Lagos Television (LTV 8) Ground, Ikeja, Lagos.

This will be followed by a candlelight procession at 7pm and a tribute and artistes’ night scheduled for 8pm the same day.

The interment service was expected to take place on Wednesday, January 21, strictly for family members and close associates of the deceased.

Akinnaanu, who started singing at the age of 10, left a career in banking to pursue gospel music full-time.

She rose to prominence with her hit song Omije Ojumi, which resonated deeply with Nigerian Christians and became popular in churches and homes across the country.