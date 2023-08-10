Report on Interest
Family, others lay Nollywood actress to rest amid tears, eulogies

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

A veteran Nollywood actress, Sidikat Odukanwi, popularly called Iyabo Oko, has been laid to rest in Ile-Ife, Osun State by family members and her colleagues in the entertainment industry across Nigeria.

Iyabo Oko was laid to rest barely six weeks after she was pronounced dead by medical experts following failed attempts to save the actress from death.

The actress died at the aged of 61 after a long battle with an undisclosed ailment which kept her away from the movie industry.

She was diagnosed with an ischemic stroke in 2015, which forced her to take a vacation from performing.

It would be recalled that the deceased was born in Iwo, Osun in 1960 and began acting as a teenager in 1973 with the Eda Onileola Theatre Troupe before becoming well-known for her portrayal in the ‘Oga Bello-produced film Oko.

