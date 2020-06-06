Family of UNIBEN student murder after gang-rape receives death threat

By News Desk

The last has not been heard on the gruesome murder of 22-year old University of Benin (UNIBEN) student, Uwaila Omozuwa, following death threat received by the family to drop their demand for an investigation.

This came hours after protesters stormed the Nigerian Police Headquarters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja and other states to demand a thorough investigation into cases reported and better surveillance across the country.

In an interview with newsmen on Saturday, father of the deceased, Joseph Omozuwa, who confirmed the threat received by the family, hinted that the calls came from a private number.

While saying that the threat calls were made through his friend’s mobile phone, Joseph stated that the family is undeterred by the threat and urged the police not only to unmask the killers of his daughter but also to protect members of his family from any possible harm.

Responding to the plea made by the family, the Edo Police Command has assured the family of prompt intervention to ensure on the issues.