Family members, others lay Lagos gas explosion victim to rest amid tears

The remains of Lagos gas explosion victim, Koko Aremu, has been laid to rest by members of his family and young Lagosians under the aegis of Mainland Youth Initiative.

Aremu, who was paid to rest at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba amid tears and eulogies from mourners during the burial rites, was among the two persons that died when the gas exploded in the Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of the state.

Aside from the deceased, no fewer than 10 persons sustained varying degrees of burns during the explosion that occurred on Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta axis of the council.

The incident occurred recently at Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta around three metallic containers erected beside one another with one occupied by a shoemaker and two others by vendors of cooking gas.

According to reports, one of the sales boys had earlier complained to his manager a few days before the incident, that a particular cylinder is faulty, the said cylinder was said to have been placed under the sun in front of the shop which exploded as a result of sun heat.

About 10 residents of the community were affected by the accident leaving two persons dead as a result of a serious fire burn. Three others, who secured serious injuries and were left in critical condition, were rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and Gbagada General Hospital for treatment.

Two had since recovered but still receiving treatment at home while one of the victims had remained at home because his parents could not afford the medical bills, Convener of Mainland Youth Initiative Rilwan Tinubu, said.

He also appealed to the state government through LASEMA in collaboration with all Local Government and Local Development Councils to take more proactive measures in controlling gas sales near residential buildings.

Tinubu also called for public awareness of existing legislative policies on disaster management,

“The incident calls for serious concerns as affected victims could not afford medical bills making them vulnerable to call for help from members of the public. However, the situation became worrisome to youth who quickly called for donations from members of the public where some amount was raised,” he added.

