Report on Interest
under logo

Osinbajo sues Timi Frank, Ononoju for libel

The Guild

Buhari, Atiku, Lawan, others call for low-key eid-el-Fitri…

The Guild

Jonathan, Atiku, others mourn Abba Kyari

The Guild
MetroNews

Family lays Lagos APC apex leaders, Badmus, to rest at 71

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

By The Guild
In accordance with Islamic rites, All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State apex leader, Ganiyu Badmus, has been laid to rest after his death was confirmed by medical experts.
Badmus, who was Mandate chairman, a group within APC that was dissolved by the Governor Advisory Council (GAC), passed on at age 71 and has been laid to rest at the Okesuna burial ground, Lagos Island.

Before his death at the early hours on Friday, the former APC leader was one of the trusted allies of the party’s National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

 

More details later
The Guild 1306 posts 11 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.