Family lays 12yrs old Chrisland schoolgirl to rest amid tears

The remains of the 12years old Chrisland schoolgirl, Whitney Adeniran, has been laid to rest amid controversies over circumstances that resulted to her death during the school’s inter-house sports event at the Agege Stadium in Lagos State.

Many that attended the schoolgirl’s burial rites were moved to uncontrollable tears after her white casket was lowered into the ground at one of the cemetery in the state

Whitney was paid to rest barely 24 hours after her mother, Blessing, revealed that the autopsy report conducted on her showed that she died after being electrocuted during the event at the stadium.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Whitney

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

