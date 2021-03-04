Family, friends lay Sadiq Daba remains to rest amid eulogies

In accordance with Islamic rites, family members and friends have laid veteran ace actor and broadcaster, Sadiq Daba, remains to rest, barely 24 hours after his death was confirmed by medical experts at the Lagos state university teaching hospital (LASUTH)

Daba, who had an illustrious career in acting and broadcasting in Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), passed on at the age of 69 and has been laid to rest on Thursday in Hausa Community Cemetery, Agege Local Government amid eulogies.

Eulogising the late actor, who became famous for his roles in different television series, the Federal Government has described him as an iconic thespian, broadcaster, and a giant of his time.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said that the death of Daba was a huge loss to the entertainment industry and the nation.

Mohammed lauded the pioneering role of the deceased, along with his contemporaries, in nurturing the Nigerian movie industry to its present towering status as the second-largest movie industry in the world.

He recalled his attendance at the premiere of the Nollywood/Nigerian Air Force movie, Eagle Wings, in which Daba made a cameo appearance in spite of his health challenges, and said the deceased was a role model, who created a path for many movie stars who rose from obscurity to stardom.

The minister, through the statement signed by Special Assistant to the President, Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, condoled with the family of the deceased, as well as his colleagues and the movie industry in general, urging them to take solace in the fact that his legacy is assured because of his monumental success in his chosen fields.