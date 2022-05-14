Family, friends lay Deborah to rest amid tears, condemnation, protest in Sokoto

Amid ongoing protests on the murder of a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Emmanuel, the body of the deceased has been laid to rest, barely two days after she was beaten and set ablaze for allegedly uttering blasphemous comments in the school.

The deceased student’s burnt body was said to have been buried by his siblings, relatives, and Nigerians in her hometown in Tunga Magajiya, Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.

As gathered, the body of the young lady was brought into the town in a chartered van on Saturday and was buried immediately to prevent her parents and other members of the family from going through additional trauma which her death had brought already.

Confirming the burial, a cleric to the deceased lady’s family, Emmanuel Maaaji, said that the decision was taken to end the grief that had trailed the act for 48 hours after it occurred.

Maaaji, a cleric with First Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), told newsmen that the atmosphere at the home of the Emmanuel was tense and that the best was to quickly lay the young lady to rest.

“The family is insisting that late Deborah Samuel be buried today because they are not happy with the way the government is handling the issue,” he added.

Maaaji said that the late Samuel’s mother had become unconscious since she heard the news and this has resulted in a rise in her blood pressure while the father has been inconsolable.

“The government, meanwhile, called and said that it is not right for the family to take the body in that manner without informing the government of Sokoto State. The Sokoto State government told the family that Deborah’s body belongs to the government and not the family”.

Maaaji said that although he could not recollect the name of the person who called, the person claimed to be representing the government of Sokoto State.

The state chapter of CAN led by Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora, had condoled the Christian faithful in the state, especially, Rijau Local Government and the family of the late Samuel.

“We are deeply sorry to hear about the passing on to the glory of our beloved sister, Deborah Samuel. Our deepest sympathy goes out to the entire Christian community in Niger, most especially, the people of Rijau Local Government and her immediate family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Christian community and all her family. At this difficult time of sadness and bereavement, may God have mercy on her and grant her eternal rest. May God grant the immediate family and indeed all of us the fortitude to bear the loss,” he prayed.

