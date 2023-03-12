Family, friends bury female Coper died after Lagos train accident victim

The remains of a 28-year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Oreoluwa Aina, who died when a commercial train and a Lagos State Government staff bus collided on a rail track along Agege motor road, has been laid to rest amid tears.

Aina, who was among the six victims of the train accident at PWD bus stop, Ikeja area, was laid to rest at Atan cemetery in Yaba and the deceased body was placed in a white casket that was accompanied by members of her family.

As gathered, she was laid to rest yesterday, barely three days after the accident that occurred when the bus driver tried to cross the rain track before the train arrived at the location. As gathered, she was laid to rest yesterday, barely three days after the accident that occurred when the bus driver tried to cross the rain track before the train arrived at the location.

But his calculation was proved wrong when the train collided with the bus and dragged it to PWD bus stop before it eventually stopped.

The late corps member was serving with the Curriculum Services Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Education in Alausa before her death. A delegation of the state government led by the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, was present at the burial. A delegation of the state government led by the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, was present at the burial. Also present were the deceased’s family members and the State Coordinator of NYSC, Yetunde Baderinwa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

