Family fixes veteran juju musician, Dayo Kujore, burial for Jan 28th

The family of the Nigerian juju singer, Dayo Kujore, has announced that the artiste would be laid to rest on January 28th in Igbore Robiyan Village, in Ogun State.

It added that a service of songs would be conducted for the Juju maestro, who was pronounced dead by medical experts at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, where he had been admitted for an undisclosed ailment, 24 hours before burial.

The daughter of the deceased musician, Ayinke Kujore, who disclosed the date on Saturday through her official social media account, added that the service of songs would hold at 4:00pm.

According to her, the burial service of my father takes place on January 28, at Emmanuel Africa Church, Igbore Robiyan, in Ogun state.

The singer, who died at the age of 69, was known for creating the Soko Tune in the Juju music genre, attracting many music lovers to his band.

It would be recalled that the veteran juju singer died on January 10, 2022 at the age of 69 after a brief illness in Lagos State and since his death, reactions have been pouring for the contribution he made to the entertainment industry in the country.

