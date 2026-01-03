Family fixes Nollywood actress’ burial for January 9

The family of late Nollywood actress, Allwell Ademola, has fixed her burial for January 9.

The announcement relayed that an arrangement has been made for a Service of Songs to be held on Thursday January 8, after which a candlelight procession will follow before laying the deceased to rest the next day at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos.

In a statement shared online by the actress’s cousin and Nollywood tycoon, Muyiwa Ademola, otherwise known as Mr. Authentic, the family outlined a dress code for attendees, stating that a customised T-shirt will be provided at the venue on Thursday, while guests are expected to wear white shirts and jeans on the day of the burial.

The statement further revealed that the Service of Songs programme will begin from 4 till 6pm, the procession to run from 6 till 7pm, from LTV 8 to Oregun Junction and back to LTV, after which an Artistes’ Night will follow. Closing remarks are expected at 11pm.

The statement read,“The burial arrangement for Princess Allwell Ademola. Note: On Thursday, a customised T-shirt will be provided at the venue. While on Friday for the burial, you can come wearing a white shirt with jeans. Colour code is white. Thank you, everyone.”

Allwell aged 49 years old.