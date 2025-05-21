Family declares female activist missing after criticizing Sokoto Gov’s policies

A prominent activist and vocal critic of the Sokoto State Governor, Hamdiyyah Sharif, who is currently standing trial for allegedly criticising the state’s policies, has reportedly gone missing under mysterious circumstances.

Her legal representative, Abba Hikima, announced her disappearance in a Facebook post after being informed by the Sharif family, who contacted him upon realising she had suddenly vanished without explanation.

According to the lawyer, Hamdiyyah was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday when she left her residence in Sokoto to purchase some food items, but has not been heard from since, as all efforts to reach her have proved abortive and her whereabouts remain unknown.

Hikima expressed deep concern over the situation, describing Sharif’s sudden disappearance as troubling, especially considering her ongoing trial and outspoken stance against the current state administration.

He also disclosed that a formal complaint has been lodged with the Sokoto State Police Command, where he urged the authorities to launch a swift and thorough investigation into the matter and take urgent steps to ensure her safe return.

The development has raised concern among her supporters and human rights advocates, many of whom are calling for transparency in the search efforts, while others have taken to social media to demand immediate intervention and accountability from relevant authorities.

Hamdiyyah is widely known for her fearless activism and consistent criticism of governance issues in Sokoto State, a stance that has placed her at the centre of both public attention and controversy.

As of now, there are no concrete leads regarding her disappearance, while the public, along with her family and legal team, continues to await further updates from the authorities.