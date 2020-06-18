Family debunks Oyo ex-governor, Ajimobi, death report

Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, a member of Oyo State ex-Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, family has debunked reports that the former governor has passed on after a brief illness in Lagos.

Ganduje-Ajimobi, who described Ajimobi as her father, said that verily everyone would leave the earth one day but that it was not yet time for the ex-governor to depart this world.

Ganduje-Ajimobi, who is also the Special Adviser to Speaker of the House of Representatives on Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and Civil Societies, made the clarification on Thursday evening.

She also commended friends and associate that had called the family to confirm reports that Ajimobi, who currently serves as All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Chairman, had allegedly passed on.

She said: “Thank you for all the messages but our father is still alive, alhamdulillah. When it is our time we will all die so wait first…”