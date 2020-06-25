Family confirms Oyo ex-Governor, Ajimobi, death

The Ajimobi family has confirmed the death of Oyo State former Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, and that he passed on at age 70 after a brief illness.

According to the family, the immediate past governor must have died over a week ago and that news of his death was kept away from them.

The confirmation of the former governor’s death came a week after The Guild reported that the had died after a brief illness in a Lagos specialist hospital.

Details Later