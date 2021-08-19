Family confirms Mohammed Fawehinmi died of COVID-19 complications

Family of the late human rights lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi, has confirmed that the deceased scion of the legal luminary, Mohammed Fawehinmi, died of coronavirus related complications.

The eldest son of late legal lawyer passed on last week at the age of 52 after allegedly contracting coronavirus in the state. As gathered, Mohammed fell sick about a week ago and results conducted on him further showed that the deceased died of coronavirus-related ailment.

Confirming his cause of death, Saheed Fawehinmi, the second son of late respected activist, who spoke on behalf of the family, explained that that the clarification had become imperative to put the record straight and dispelled rumours been bandied around by members of the public.

Giving the clarification while briefing newsmen on Thursday, said that though the development cannot be reversed, Mohammed’s death could have been avoided if he had been vaccinated and protected from the deadly respiratory disease.

According to him: “The family could not immediately disclose the cause of our brother’s death because we wanted the information to be based on factual medical details especially as may be contained in the death certificate.

“Today however we are in a position to inform you that our dear brother died from COVID-19 related complications.”

He, however, urged all Nigerians to take necessary precautions and also called on the government to step up its public enlightenment on the virus.

“We call on the Federal and state governments to invest more in health care. In particular,, we urge the government to do all that is necessary to end the ongoing strike by members of the National Association of Resident Doctors,” he added

Giving updates on Mohammed’s burial, Saheed said that the service of songs and night of tributes would hold on Wednesday, August 25 at the Archbishop Vining Cathedral in Ikeja from 4 pm to 7pm.

“The two events will be divided into two halves. The night of tributes will enable friends, associates, partners, comrades, human rights activists, pro-democracy, trade union and socialist groups to pay their tribute.

“In the morning of Friday August 27, 2021, the remains of our brother would be interred at the Gani Fawehinmi family compound in Ondo Town after a brief funeral service. We welcome those who will like to identify with us during these ceremonies but in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic we would ideally appreciate if the crowd is limited.”

Those present at the briefing were some family members and friends, including Basirat Fawehinmi Biobaku, Lanre Arogundade, Richard Akinola, Dr. Okon Ariba, Idiat Aliyu, Com. Biodun Aremu and Mubarak Fawehinmi. The event was well attended by the immediate family members and Human Rights groups.

