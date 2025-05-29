Family, colleagues lay Nigerian gospel singer to rest amid tears

Nigerian gospel singer Bolaji Olanrewaju, popularly called Big Bolaji, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, weeks after been pronounced dead by medical experts in the country.

The 50-year-old gospel artiste, who passed on following a brief illness, was laid to rest with colleagues and relatives eulogizing the deceased musician for his contribution to humanity.

Big Bolaji was laid to rest on Thursday in Ibadan with the funeral rites that began at the Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre, Ibadan, where friends, family, and fellow gospel ministers gathered to pay their last respects. The atmosphere was a mix of solemnity and reverence as a lying-in-state and a commemorative service were held in his honour.

Notable gospel artistes, including Tosin Bee, Mike Abdul, Bidemi Olaoba, Yetunde Are, and comedian Woli Agba, were in attendance. They paid moving tributes to Big Bolaji, describing him as a passionate minister whose music touched countless lives.

A poignant tribute video chronicling Big Bolaji’s music journey and impactful ministry was played during the event, evoking both applause and tears from the audience. Emotional scenes captured on social media showed pallbearers carrying his white, flower-adorned casket into the venue while mourners stood in quiet reverence.

Following the service, Big Bolaji was interred at All Souls Private Cemetery in Ido, Ibadan. His wife, siblings, and loved ones stood by in dignified silence as they bid their final farewell to the beloved gospel minister.

The life and legacy of Big Bolaji will be remembered for his unwavering devotion to gospel music and the profound spiritual impact he had on his audience.

Would you like to add a quote or comment from family or fans to this report? Let me know if there are any extra details you’d like to include!