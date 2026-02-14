Family, colleagues lay Katsina DPO to rest amid tears

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Rimi in Katsina State, CSP Mohammed Maude, who died while repelling armed bandit attack, has been laid to rest amid tears and eulogies.

The police officer was said to have been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites in Rimi Local Government Area of the state.

On Saturday, The Guild learnt that CSP Maude was laid to rest after being pronounced dead by medical experts following a fierce gun battle with suspected armed bandits at Karare bush.

The remains of the gallant officer were deposited at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, for postmortem before his burial.

Community members, colleagues, and family gathered to pay their last respects, with many visibly mourning his sacrifice.

Residents in the area described CSP Maude as brave and committed, emphasising that efforts to apprehend the fleeing bandits and recover his missing service rifle are ongoing.

The senior officer died during an operation that followed an attack on Magaje Village, where the bandits had mounted an offensive against residents.

Eyewitnesses narrated that in the course of the encounter, three of the bandits were neutralised, four magazines and stolen livestock were recovered, and the DPO’s colleagues engaged in intense gunfire to secure the area.

They added that CSP Maude was shot in the head, while Insp. Nasir Haruna, another officer, sustained injury to his hand.