Family, associates lay late Gawat’s daughter to rest amid eulogies

Popular Islamic singer, Rukayat Gawat has been laid to rest to rest following her demise on Tuesday morning.



The deceased singer was buried in accordance with the Islamic rite at her husband’s home town in Ijebu, Ayepe, Ogun state on tuesday.



Her solatun Janazzah (prayer for the dead) was earlier observed in Ojota before they proceeded to Ogun state for the final burial.



The senior special assistant on media to the Lagos state governor, Jubril Gawat and some other relatives were also present during the burial to pay their last respect.



Videos capturing the funeral ceremony stirred emotions among social media users with fans mourning her demise.



Family members and friends were seen surrounding the singer’s graveyard In the video shared online.



The late Rukayat was regarded as one of the leading Islamic musician in Nigeria.



In 2016, the singer won city people magazine’s best Islamic musician award, also the best Islamic category at the 2017 city people music award.



The deceased singer was married to Alhaji Shakiri Oyefeso an insurance guru, she also left behind two children.