Families of deceased Lagos staff receive over N364M benefits

The Lagos State Government disbursed over N364 million as insurance benefits to families of deceased 156 staff of Local Government and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), as part of the its commitment to employees welfare.

It stated that the payment of insurance benefits to families of the 156 deceased staffs, who were first batch beneficiaries, was one of numerous welfare packages already put in place to protect employees during and after service.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, who presented the benefits to families of the late employees on Friday in Alausa, Ikeja, emphasized that the government would continue to consider its employees welfare as paramount on its preference scale.

Ahmed, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Morenike Sanyaolu, stated that the Government recognises its workforce as the engine room and drivers of all its policies, stressing that the contribution of every employee of the state government was germane to achieving the greater Lagos initiative.

While charging the beneficiaries to honour the deceased staff through proper investments of benefits collected and to cater for the family members of the deceased, the commissioner urged them to restrain from spending the deceased claims on frivolity.

Earlier, the Managing Director, LASACO Assurance, Rasaq Abiodun, commended the good gesture of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the consistent payment of insurance benefits to its employees, adding that the gesture has helped in actualising the aspirations of the families and dependants of some government officials who died in the course of their career in the State Public Service.

Abiodu added that LASACO had been paying the insurance premium benefits to the families of deceased Local Government Councils and State Universal Basic Educational Board Staff since 2009 as a result of prompt payment of premium by the state government to LASACO.

In his remarks, the Chairman of SUBEB, Wahab Alawiye-King, said that the presentation was meant to honour the departed souls who had worked tirelessly to make Lagos State a better place for the living.

Alawiye-King, who represented by Adenike Odusanya, affirmed that the presentation of insurance benefits to the beneficiaries of the deceased further demonstrated the State Government’s resolve to pay all entitlements and dues to its staff. He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the payment to the benefit of deceased dependants.

The Managing Director of Haggai Insurance, Segun Amure, commended the State Government for its prompt payment of premium claims to families of primary school teachers, adding that the payment by the state government consistently had ensured that the dependants left behind would not suffer.

According to him, “As far as I know with payment of premium to beneficiaries of the deceased, it is only the Lagos State Government in the federation that has been consistent with this scheme”, he said.

While delivering the welcome address, the Director for Local Governemnt Administration, Razak Amodu, counselled the beneficiaries to be truthful, and pay particular attention to the needs and education of deceased children, stressing that, their deaths must not be in vain.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Dr. Akpezi Etobro, praised the State Government for the payment of the insurance benefits to them as beneficiaries. He said that they have all heard the purpose and the responsibility of the rewards to them, and promised that they would all use the payment for the dependants’ welfare and progress in life.

