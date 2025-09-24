Families homeless after flood submerges houses in Kogi

Families have been left stranded and homeless after floodwaters submerged homes and farmlands in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State, forcing many to seek shelter in temporary camps while others remain uncertain about their fate.

The disaster has displaced numerous households, cutting off entire communities and destroying livelihoods. Residents are scrambling for safety, while emergency officials work tirelessly to manage the situation.

On Wednesday, the Emergency Management Agency confirmed that at least 258 communities across eight local government areas are at risk, with Ibaji among the worst hit.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Mouktar Atima, said water levels from Rivers Niger and Benue continue to rise, worsening the condition of already affected residents, warning that the coming days could be more devastating.

“From the current projections, the influx of water from upstream dams will make several communities unsafe. We are appealing to residents to move to higher grounds immediately,” Atima cautioned.

According to the agency, 42 internally displaced persons (IDP) camps have been activated across the state, alongside an emergency operations centre to coordinate relief efforts.

In Ibaji, five communities, including Ota, Ofogbo, Itima, and Owara, are already underwater, with many families losing their homes and farms, leaving them dependent on humanitarian support.

Atima stressed the importance of health services in managing the unfolding emergency, pointing out that the Ministry of Health’s involvement was key to protecting lives in the affected areas.

The Commissioner for Health, Adams Abdullazeez assured residents that medical teams had been mobilised to all IDP camps to prevent possible outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

“Our responsibility is not just medical response but also ensuring displaced persons live with dignity. We are prepared for all scenarios, including disease outbreaks,” Abdullazeez said.

He further noted that all camps were being fumigated and credited Governor Usman Ododo’s proactive measures with helping the state record no casualties during last year’s floods.

“With the governor’s support, Kogi was spared fatalities during the 2024 flooding, even witnessing the safe delivery of two sets of twins in IDP camps,” Abdullazeez added.

The ministry has appealed to residents in flood-prone communities to cooperate with emergency workers to enable timely evacuations and avert avoidable tragedies as water levels continue to rise.