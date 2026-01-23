Families, friends lay Destiny boy to rest

Nigerian Afro-Fuji star Afeez Adesina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has been laid to rest by family members and friends, barely one month after he was pronounced dead by medical experts at the age of 49 in Lagos State.

Adesina was buried five days after his death, which occurred under unclear circumstances on January 18, just days after he celebrated the New Year with family and friends.

The late singer was laid to rest on Friday at about 2:00 p.m. at his father’s residence in Odo Rori Compound, Ayetoro Yewa, Ogun State, following a brief period of mourning.

The burial ceremony was attended by family members, friends, and supporters, but it was also marked by controversy, as some relatives from his father’s side blamed his mother for the illness that led to his death.

Earlier, a video surfaced online showing a specialised funeral vehicle conveying Destiny Boy’s body from the mortuary to Ayetoro for burial.

In the video, women believed to be from his father’s family expressed grief and anger, insisting that there was no history of such illness in their lineage.

Previous reports quoted Destiny Boy’s mother as saying that her son died from a Yoruba ailment known as Ogu Oru, which she said caused repeated seizures over a long period before eventually claiming his life.

The relatives alleged that Destiny Boy’s health challenges began only after his mother reportedly took him to several herbalists.

Destiny Boy rose to prominence in 2019 after his Fuji-style cover of Davido’s hit song “If”, which earned him national recognition and a strong street following.

The late singer also announced the birth of his first child in November 2024 via his Instagram page, marking a major personal milestone shortly before his untimely death.