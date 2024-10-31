Families, colleagues lay Agbako to rest amid eulogies

Families and friends of the late Charles Olumo, popularly called Agbako, have laid him to rest amid eulogies.



Against expectation, the Nollywood actor was laid to rest hours after medical experts pronounced him dead at the age of 101.



The burial rites of the centenarian, who also bears Abdulsalam, were conducted according to Islamic tradition at his residence in Sango-Otta, Ogun State on Thursday.



Present at his funeral was veteran actress Idowu Philips also known as Mama Rainbow and other colleagues who flooded his residence to commemorate with families and mourn the actor.



The Nollywood actor, who was born on February 19, 1923, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, was a former mechanic at Tinubu Square in Lagos and an amateur boxer, began his acting career in 1953 in Lagos state.



He was renowned for his iconic portrayals of action-packed and villainous roles in Yoruba films, earning him numerous prestigious awards and a lasting impact on the industry.