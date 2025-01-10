Families bury 22 Anambra stampede victims

Family members, friends and religious leaders have laid to rest bodies of the 22 victims of the stampede that occurred during a Christmas rice distribution in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The 22 victims were buried barely three weeks after they were pronounced dead by medical experts during a stampede that occurred at a free palliative event put together by founder of the Obijackson Foundation, Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi.

During the burial service on Friday held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Field, Okija, had families of the victims, community members and other notable personalities of the community.

During the service, Donald Chukwudolue, who anchored the service, prayed to the Almighty God to console everybody who lost their loved ones and wished that such would not occur again in the community.

Chukwudolue said, “We ask God to wipe away every tear and console the families of the deceased. We pray such an accident will not occur in Okija again.

“Okija mourns, Anambra mourns, and Nigeria mourns. Nobody would hear such tragic news and not feel sober.”

While mourning the victims, the Azudialu-Obiejesi, thanked the traditional ruler of the community, Emeka Okezie, and other community members for their support and show of love.

In his speech, the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Okezie, urged the foundation to continue its philanthropic gestures, as these have positively impacted the community and the people’s lives.