Falconers defeats Cameroon 3-0, edges closer to 2022 FIFA U-20

The Nigerian female football Under-20 team, Falconets, is one-step away from representing Africa at the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) tournament after defeating Cameroonian counterparts 3-0.

The Nigerian team’s final hurdle to book their place in the mundial that would be holding later in the year was the Senegalese female team that won their encounter against the Moroccan team.

During the game played on Saturday the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, the Falconets ensured that their opponent was denied balls in order to ensure that they outplay.

The encounter was the first international match at Nigeria’s premium sporting arena since the Falcons defeated their Senegalese counterparts 2-0 in a Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in April 2016.

A brace by left–sided midfielder Esther Onyenezide and one by Precious Vincent sent the Young Lionesses back to Yaounde empty-handed.

Onyenezide struck after 22 minutes, before Vincent increased the worries of the visitors eight minutes from the interval. Onyenezide struck again in the 73rd minute to put the match beyond the Lionesses.

The Falconets will now battle with Senegal who defeated Morocco 5-3 on penalties, in a two-legged affair next month for a slot at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica in August.

