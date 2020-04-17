Falana wants investigation into extrajudicial killings during lockdown

By News Desk

Worried by actions of the military officers deployed to enforce lockdown order aimed to flatten curve of coronavirus in Nigeria that has claimed 21 lives, human right lawyer, Femi Falana, has called for an investigation into the alleged killing of the victims by law enforcement agencies.

Falana added that the victims never lost their lives based on their actions but breath their last d 21 Nigerians have lost their lives in the hands of trigger-happy security officers.

In his letter dated April 16 and titled, Re: COVID-19 Killings By Security Forces, and addressed to the secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, the Human rights activist urged the NHRC to update its report which claims that 18 persons have been killed to 21 persons because three other persons were killed in Cross Rivers and Anambra states during the lockdown.

“Our attention has been drawn to your report on the 18 people that were brutally killed in Kaduna, Abia, Niger and Katsina States by the armed personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps deployed by the Federal Government to enforce the COVID-19 Regulations.

“However, we have confirmed the unlawful killing of three other persons after the compilation of your report. Specifically, a taxi driver was reported to have been to death by security officials in Cross River State while two other persons were shot dead by the Police in Anambra State.

“Thus, you will agree with us that 21 Nigerian citizens have lost their lives in the hands of trigger happy security personnel under the pretext of enforcing the COVID-19 Regulations,” the letter read in part.

Falana added that apart from updating its report, the NHRC should conduct an investigation into the unlawful killing of the 21 persons and ensure that the culprits are prosecuted for murder or culpable homicide.

He also requested that the NHRC should ensure that the bereaved family members of the slain citizens are adequately compensated by the federal government.